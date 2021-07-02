Mitsubishi Electric president Sugiyama to quit over fake inspections

TOKYO -- Mitsubishi Electric President Takeshi Sugiyama said he will resign after revelations that the company used a computer program to generate falsified data for equipment going as far back as the 1980s.

"Problems such as labor and unauthorized access have occurred in recent years, and I am keenly aware of my responsibility for damaging trust," Sugiyama said in a news conference. "I have decided that I will resign as president and that a new system is necessary to work to restore trust."

The news conference followed two days of news about faked inspection data revealed by Mitsubishi Electric, first for air-conditioning equipment and then air compressors used in train brakes.