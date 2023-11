TOKYO -- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries on Monday reaffirmed its forecast for a 55% rise in operating profit for the year ending March, despite signs of a global economic slowdown, as the Japanese gas turbine maker continues to enjoy robust demand from utilities in the U.S. and Asia.

The Japanese industrial conglomerate also benefited from a jump in the government's defense budget, with outstanding orders totaling 5.6 trillion yen ($37 billion), up 24% from the previous fiscal year.