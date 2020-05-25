ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Companies

Mitsubishi Heavy to close two SpaceJet offices in North America

Employment threatened as the troubled company halts development of regional jet

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries' SpaceJet on display at the Paris Air Show in June 2019. The passenger jet has been further delayed by the coronavirus. (Photo by Naoki Watanabe)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will close two of its three offices for SpaceJet aircraft subsidiary Mitsubishi Aircraft in North America, plans that are likely to affect a few hundred jobs, Nikkei has learned.

Closing will be the U.S. headquarter of Mitsubishi Aircraft, in Renton, Washington, and another office that does design work in Canada's Quebec. The test flight site in Washington state's Moses Lake remains, but the number of staff will be significantly reduced.

The two sites opened in 2019, ahead of the launch of SpaceJet, the Japanese made regional jet. Estimates say these facilities have a few hundred employees. While Mitsubishi Heavy is planning to relocate staff to Japan, local employment will be affected.

Mitsubishi's SpaceJet program was hit by demand uncertainties as the novel coronavirus swept the world. These came on top of technical delays.

As the company scales down development in Japan, it is also reviewing operations abroad.

The 90-seat class aircraft was scheduled to be delivered after 2021, but mass production was halted. Development of a 70-seat class aircraft planned to be delivered in 2023 has also ceased.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close