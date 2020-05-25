Mitsubishi Heavy to close two SpaceJet offices in North America

TOKYO -- Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will close two of its three offices for SpaceJet aircraft subsidiary Mitsubishi Aircraft in North America, plans that are likely to affect a few hundred jobs, Nikkei has learned.

Closing will be the U.S. headquarter of Mitsubishi Aircraft, in Renton, Washington, and another office that does design work in Canada's Quebec. The test flight site in Washington state's Moses Lake remains, but the number of staff will be significantly reduced.

The two sites opened in 2019, ahead of the launch of SpaceJet, the Japanese made regional jet. Estimates say these facilities have a few hundred employees. While Mitsubishi Heavy is planning to relocate staff to Japan, local employment will be affected.

Mitsubishi's SpaceJet program was hit by demand uncertainties as the novel coronavirus swept the world. These came on top of technical delays.

As the company scales down development in Japan, it is also reviewing operations abroad.

The 90-seat class aircraft was scheduled to be delivered after 2021, but mass production was halted. Development of a 70-seat class aircraft planned to be delivered in 2023 has also ceased.