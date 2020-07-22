ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Mitsubishi Heavy to relocate 2,000 employees

Virus puts aircraft factory workers, administrative staff and designers in limbo

Mitsubishi Heavy Industry's workforce adjustments will mainly target employees in the commercial aircraft division, which handles the embattled SpaceJet airliner. (Photo courtesy of Mitsubishi Heavy)
| Japan

TOKYO -- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries plans to reassign nearly 2,000 employees, or 3% of its total workforce, from its aircraft and shipbuilding businesses as the coronavirus hits demand, Nikkei has learned.

The large-scale relocation plan will be the company's first since 2009 when the Lehman Crisis caused earnings to fall.

The Japanese manufacturing giant is being pushed to rebalance its workforce and capacity issues to meet current demand. The company, which has factories that remain inactive due to the virus, intends to redeploy employees to departments with higher rates of operation.

There has been a steady decline in the country's smokestack industries as competitors rise in China, South Korea and other Asian nations. The pandemic has thrown Mitsubishi Heavy further out of balance.

The group, which has about 80,000 employees, has begun discussions with its labor union and plans to relocate about 3% of the workers by this fall.

The relocation will target employees mainly in the commercial aircraft division, which handles aircraft parts for Boeing, as well as its embattled commercial airliner, SpaceJet. Workers will be relocated from main factories like Nagoya Aerospace Systems Works and subsidiary Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation, which develops the SpaceJet.

In addition to factory workers, the redeployment will involve administrative employees and designers.

Workers in the group's shipbuilding and auto parts divisions, which have been struggling to compete with their Chinese and South Korean counterparts, will also be considered for reassignments.

