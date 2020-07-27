Mitsubishi Motors losses to hit $3.4bn in FY2020

TOKYO -- Mitsubishi Motors said on Monday it expects a group net loss of 360 billion yen ($3.4 billion) for the year ending March 2021, marking the second straight year of red ink, as sales cratered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mitsubishi, which is owned 34% by Nissan Motor, expects sales to drop 35% to 1.48 trillion yen, with volumes projected to fall 25% to 845,000 units.

By region, sales volume is projected to fall 19% in Southeast Asia -- the company's biggest market -- 21% in Japan, 34% in North America and 47% in Europe. Sales in China are expected to stay flat.

For the April-June quarter, the Japanese automaker reported a 57% drop in sales to 229.5 billion yen. The net balance swung to a loss of 176.2 billion yen from a profit of 9.3 billion yen.