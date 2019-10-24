ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Motor maker Nidec cuts profit outlook by 25% as China slump lingers

Big investments in electric cars weigh on earnings

SHUNTARO FUKUTOMI, Nikkei staff writer
A Nidec factory in China's Zhejiang Province makes traction motors for electric vehicles, an area where the Japanese company seeks a bigger presence. (Photo courtesy of Nidec)

OSAKA -- Japanese precision motor maker Nidec lowered its full-year net profit forecast by a quarter Wednesday on increased investment in electric-vehicle parts and sluggish Chinese demand.

The company cut its forecast for the year ending next March to 100 billion yen ($921 million), representing a 10% year-on-year drop. It had projected a profit increase to 135 billion yen in July.

Kyoto-based Nidec, whose customers include Apple and Huawei Technologies, has been bearish on China since the start of the fiscal year, and its results so far support this view.

Sales of products manufactured there, including exported items, slid 3% on the year to 174.8 billion yen for the six months through September.

"The bottom hasn't fallen out of the market, but we haven't seen any signs of a recovery," Chief Performance Officer Akira Sato said.

The company kept its overall sales forecast unchanged at 1.65 trillion yen.

Demand in China has been mixed. Products using new technology, such as motors for electric vehicles, are faring well. Meanwhile, older offerings such as hard-drive motors remain sluggish, though Nidec is working to clear out accumulated inventories.

"We're aiming to expand sales of products that are showing green shoots," Sato said.

To this end, the company is investing heavily in development and production of traction motors for electric vehicles, expanding beyond electronics and appliances.

"Increased start-up costs for automotive-related products" were cited as one of the main factors behind the forecast downgrade. The company plans to pour 15 billion yen into research and development of new motor models in the second half of the fiscal year, plus additional spending on performance testing.

Also on Wednesday, Nidec announced a 5 yen increase in its annual dividend to 115 yen per share.

Net profit for the first half of fiscal 2019 tumbled 65% on the year to 27.5 billion yen. This owed largely to a roughly 20 billion yen loss on its sale of German refrigerator compressor maker Secop, mandated by European regulators as a condition of Nidec's acquisition of Embraco from Whirlpool.

