TOKYO -- A Spanish subsidiary of NTT Data was fined 64,000 euros ($64,300) for failing to comply with the European Union's data protection law, Nikkei has learned.

The action followed an investigation by Spanish authorities into NTT Data Spain over a data breach at an insurance company that used its customer management system in August 2021. They concluded that the NTT Data unit had not implemented sufficient security measures to protect customer data.