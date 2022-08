KYOTO -- Japanese motor maker Nidec in October will appoint Hiroshi Kobe as president and chief operating officer to replace Jun Seki, who is stepping down from the positions and leaving the company due to the poor performance of the company's automotive business, which he is in charge of.

Seki joined Nidec in January 2020, succeeding company founder Shigenobu Nagamori as chairman and CEO. He previously served as deputy COO at Nissan Motor.