KYOTO -- Jun Seki, the president and chief operating officer of Nidec, will leave the motor maker, throwing succession plans into disarray as founder, chairman and CEO Shigenobu Nagamori appears to be reasserting himself in day-to-day management.

Seki's resignation illustrates the challenges of finding a successor for the temperamental 77-year-old Nagamori, one who has built a $42 billion company while gaining a reputation of being difficult to work for.