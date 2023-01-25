ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Nidec shares slide after surprise profit warning

Investors unnerved by restructuring charges; CEO vows V-shaped recovery

For the January-March quarter, Nidec expects an operating loss of 14.4 billion yen ($110 million) after taking 50 billion yen in restructuring charges. (Photo by Kosaku Mimura)
MITSURU OBE, Nikkei Asia chief business news correspondent | Japan

TOKYO -- Nidec suffered a sliding share price on Wednesday after the world's largest motor maker warned of an operating loss for the January-March quarter, sending investors scrambling to review the outlook for the company, once hailed as a disrupter in the auto industry.

Nidec shares slipped about 6% on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The drop came after the shares lost almost 50% in value last year following departures of top executives and growing concerns about succession plans for 78-year-old Shigenobu Nagamori, the company's influential founder and CEO.

