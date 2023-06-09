Nidec succession race heats up with five presidential hopefuls

KYOTO -- The race to crown a successor to Nidec Chairman and CEO Shigenobu Nagamori will hinge on three components, not least being the ability to replicate the hard-charging energy the founder brought to the Japanese motor maker.

A nominating committee will select one of five new vice presidents to become president from next April, based partly on how they perform in the year ahead. By parsing the words of each candidate from recent interviews with Nikkei, Nidec's post-Nagamori future starts to come into focus.