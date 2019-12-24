ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Nidec to hire Nissan's newly appointed vice COO

Jun Seki to make move in February, could be in line to be motor maker's president

NAOKI WATANABE, Nikkei staff writer
Nissan Vice COO Jun Seki is expected to move to Japanese motor maker Nidec next year. (Nikkei Montage/ Source photos by Karina Nooka)

TOKYO -- Nissan Motor's Jun Seki, who assumed the post of vice chief operating officer at the beginning of this month, will leave the company to join Japanese motor maker Nidec as early as February, Nikkei learned on Tuesday.

Seki is now seen as a potential candidate to become Nidec's next president.

Nidec founder, Chairman and CEO Shigenobu Nagamori has led the company since it was established in 1973. Finding his replacement has become a serious issue for the company.

Nagamori in 2018 promoted Hiroyuki Yoshimoto, then Nidec vice president, to president, while retaining the position of CEO for himself. Yoshimoto had come to Nidec from Nissan.

However, the company's operation slumped amid the U.S.-China trade war, with consolidated net income declining 15% in the fiscal year through March. Yoshimoto earlier this year traveled to the U.S., Mexico and Europe on a mission to bolster 15 overseas operations, including a large motor business, but failed to achieve satisfactory results.

Seki is highly regarded for his long manufacturing experience and deep knowledge of the U.S. and Chinese markets.

He played a leading role under former CEO Hiroto Saikawa in crafting Nissan's rebuilding plan, announced in July. While the reason for Seki's impending move is unclear, there is speculation that Seki's opinion differed from other top executives regarding Nissan's relations with French automaker and alliance partner Renault.

Saikawa was openly against the idea to merge with Renault.

Nidec has carried out over 60 merger and acquisition deals, and hired many executives from other companies in the auto and electric appliance industries to help lead its rapid expansion.

The company in 2014 appointed Mikio Katayama, a former Sharp vice president, to vice chairman.

Nidec recently hired many individuals from Nissan, Honda Motor and Mitsubishi Motors. Its haul from Nissan alone numbers more than 200.

