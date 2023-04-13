Nidec to mass-produce gear machines in China for local market

KYOTO, Japan -- Japanese motor maker Nidec will begin mass production of gear machines in China for the local market, investing 5 billion yen ($37.5 million) as part of a shift from its usual made-to-order business model.

The manufacturer decided to change to mass production of machines that make gears for automobiles and robots in order to directly compete with more affordable local companies, aiming to boost machine tool sales in China threefold to 50 billion yen in three years. Nidec's three machine tool companies currently generate around 17 billion yen in sales in China.