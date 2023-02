HANOI -- Taiwanese shoe manufacturer Pou Chen, which makes sneakers for global brands like Nike, Adidas and ASICS, will reportedly eliminate up to 3,000 jobs in Ho Chi Minh City by the end of February amid sluggish export demand.

Pouyuen Vietnam, Pou Chen's Vietnamese unit, is one of the largest employers in Ho Chi Minh City with about 50,000 people on its payroll. The February job cuts were reported by Vietnamese media.