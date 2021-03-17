Nikkei’s Hong Kong affiliate hit by unauthorized access

TOKYO -- Nikkei on Wednesday said incidents of unauthorized access to some email accounts used by Nikkei China (Hong Kong), an overseas group company, and Nikkei’s Hong Kong bureau have been discovered, raising concerns that personal information, including the names of customers, may have been leaked.

Nikkei China has reported the incident to Hong Kong’s personal information protection authority.

The incidents of unauthorized access are suspected to have begun in October 2020. There were 1,644 instances in which personal information, including that belonging to overseas subscribers to Nikkei’s international edition, web edition or Nikkei Asia under contracts with Nikkei China, is believed to have been exposed to the risk of leakage. Such personal information includes personal names, email addresses, company names, addresses and phone numbers. That also includes 24 instances of potential leaks of credit card information belonging to corporate customers.

Information about the senders of news releases to the Hong Kong bureau may also have leaked. No information belonging to customers located in Japan was leaked.

“We apologize for the trouble and worry we have caused for many people,” a Nikkei spokesperson said. “We will tighten our control of personal information and work to prevent similar occurrences.”