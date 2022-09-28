ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Nikon to raise annual salary for highly skilled staff by up to 20%

Japanese company looks to attract talent in tight market

Japanese optical equipment maker Nikon hopes to attract and retain skilled professionals by raising salaries by up to 20% in October. (Photo by Yuichi Nitta)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Nikon will increase the pay of high-skill employees and managers by up to 20%, starting in October, Nikkei has learned, as competition for talent intensifies globally in the fields with strong growth potential, such as health care, which the Japanese company is focusing on as a key business.

It is rare for a major Japanese company to raise annual salaries uniformly by up to 20%. While a growing number of overseas companies are raising compensation for highly specialized staff, pay raises are usually limited to staff with highly specialized skills, such as data scientists.

