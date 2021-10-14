ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Nippon Steel sues Toyota, China's Baoshan over patent infringement

Steelmaker also asks Tokyo court to prohibit Toyota from selling EVs

Nippon Steel is seeking $176 million from each Toyota Motor and Baoshan Iron & Steel and has also asked a Tokyo court to prohibit Toyota from building and selling electric vehicles in Japan. (Source photos by Reuters and AP)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Nippon Steel filed a lawsuit against Toyota Motor and Baoshan Iron and Steel, a subsidiary of China's state-run Baosteel Group, the Japanese company said on Thursday.

Nippon Steel is accusing the companies of infringing on patents that cover non-oriented electrical steel sheets, used in electric vehicle motors.

The steelmaker is seeking 20 billion yen ($176 million) from each and has also filed a petition for a preliminary injunction before the Tokyo District Court prohibiting Toyota from manufacturing and selling EVs.

In a statement, Nippon Steel said it has held discussions with the two companies but failed to reach a resolution.

"Nippon Steel is taking these legal actions to protect its intellectual property rights on the alleged products," it said.

According to the steelmaker, its non-oriented electrical steel sheets are "indispensable materials for automobile electrification."

