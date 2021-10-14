Nippon Steel sues Toyota, China's Baoshan over patent infringement

TOKYO -- Nippon Steel filed a lawsuit against Toyota Motor and Baoshan Iron and Steel, a subsidiary of China's state-run Baosteel Group, the Japanese company said on Thursday.

Nippon Steel is accusing the companies of infringing on patents that cover non-oriented electrical steel sheets, used in electric vehicle motors.

The steelmaker is seeking 20 billion yen ($176 million) from each and has also filed a petition for a preliminary injunction before the Tokyo District Court prohibiting Toyota from manufacturing and selling EVs.

In a statement, Nippon Steel said it has held discussions with the two companies but failed to reach a resolution.

"Nippon Steel is taking these legal actions to protect its intellectual property rights on the alleged products," it said.

According to the steelmaker, its non-oriented electrical steel sheets are "indispensable materials for automobile electrification."