ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginTry 3 months for $9
Companies

Nippon Yusen tests self-sailing cargo ship

Radar and positioning tech promises to cut collisions

KEIGO YOSHIDA, Nikkei staff writer
Nippon Yusen's car carrier used for the trials: Human error is said to cause about 70% of ship collisions.

TOKYO -- Japanese marine shipper Nippon Yusen has run what it bills as the world's first trials of a self-navigating vessel, technology expected to ease crew workloads and improve safety.

Technology developed by group company Japan Marine Science uses radar and automatic identification system signals generated by ships to set courses that avoid collisions. Human error is said to cause about 70% of ship collisions.

The tech will be shared outside the group, Nippon Yusen executive Tomoyuki Koyama told reporters Monday. "I want to create [a system] that will support Japanese logistics," he said.

Nippon Yusen conducted the manned trials with a car carrier in Japanese waters this September: one from Okinawa to Kochi Prefecture, and the other from Nagoya to Yokohama.

More trials are slated for next year to assess the impact of such factors as waves and wind bursts. The system will also incorporate the judgment of experienced sailors.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media