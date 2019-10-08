ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Nissan picks China head Uchida as new CEO

Mitsubishi Motors exec appointed as COO

Nikkei staff writers
New CEO Makoto Uchida has long been involved in joint projects with Renault. He has also been deeply involved in Nissan's growth strategy, including serving at the main subsidiary in China, a key market.

TOKYO -- Nissan Motor has appointed the head of its China operations Senior Vice President Makoto Uchida, 53, as its new CEO, the Nikkei learned on Tuesday.

The appointment comes after the resignation of former CEO Hiroto Saikawa last month. Ashwani Gupta, 49, chief operating officer of Mitsubishi Motors, has been appointed COO.

Nissan will hold a press conference at 8:30pm local time on Tuesday.

Uchida has long been involved in joint projects with Renault. He has also been deeply involved in Nissan's growth strategy, including serving as the head of its joint venture in China, a key market.

Gupta is from India and has worked for Nissan since joining Renault.

The two are expected to improve company financials and corporate governance, and rebuild the relationship with Renault.

Saikawa stepped down on Sept. 16 over a pay scandal. He was also blamed for failing to prevent alleged misconduct by former Chairman Carlos Ghosn. Chief Operating Officer Yasuhiro Yamauchi is interim CEO.

