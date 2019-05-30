Nissan's Infiniti to move head office from Hong Kong to Japan

TOKYO -- Nissan Motor will relocate its Infiniti brand's headquarters to Yokohama from Hong Kong next year, the automaker said Wednesday, calling the step "crucial" to adding electric vehicles to its luxury offerings.

The announcement of the move, slated for next year, comes as Nissan reexamines its pursuit of scale under former chief Carlos Ghosn, now awaiting trial in Japan on charges of financial misconduct.

Relocating will also improve sharing of vehicle architectures and technologies as well as back-office operations with Nissan, the parent said in a statement. Yokohama, near Tokyo, is home to the Japanese company's global headquarters.

"This move also will help increase efficiencies across the business in a hyper-competitive, disruptive industry," Nissan said.

The relocation forms part of a business strategy through 2021 that also has Infiniti bringing five new vehicles to China over the next five years while strengthening the brand's focus on sport utility vehicles in North America. Diesel offerings will be discontinued.

Nissan described the two regions as its "largest growth markets."

This year marks Infiniti's 30th anniversary. The unit has been headquartered since 2012 in Hong Kong -- the "ideal location" to "evolve its unique brand identity and to better understand the Chinese market," according to the statement.