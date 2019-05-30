ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Companies

Nissan's Infiniti to move head office from Hong Kong to Japan

Shift seeks deeper integration in electric cars

NATSUKI YAMAMOTO, Nikkei staff writer
An Infiniti electric concept car called the Qs Inspiration is seen during a commercial shoot in Shanghai. Nissan plans to step up development of electrified Infiniti offerings.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- Nissan Motor will relocate its Infiniti brand's headquarters to Yokohama from Hong Kong next year, the automaker said Wednesday, calling the step "crucial" to adding electric vehicles to its luxury offerings.

The announcement of the move, slated for next year, comes as Nissan reexamines its pursuit of scale under former chief Carlos Ghosn, now awaiting trial in Japan on charges of financial misconduct.

Relocating will also improve sharing of vehicle architectures and technologies as well as back-office operations with Nissan, the parent said in a statement. Yokohama, near Tokyo, is home to the Japanese company's global headquarters.

"This move also will help increase efficiencies across the business in a hyper-competitive, disruptive industry," Nissan said.

The relocation forms part of a business strategy through 2021 that also has Infiniti bringing five new vehicles to China over the next five years while strengthening the brand's focus on sport utility vehicles in North America. Diesel offerings will be discontinued.

Nissan described the two regions as its "largest growth markets."

This year marks Infiniti's 30th anniversary. The unit has been headquartered since 2012 in Hong Kong -- the "ideal location" to "evolve its unique brand identity and to better understand the Chinese market," according to the statement.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends June 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media