Nomura Holdings CEO Nagai to step down next April

TOKYO -- Kentaro Okuda will become Nomura Holdings' new president and CEO from April 2020, the company announced on Monday. He will replace Koji Nagai, who will become chairman of the board of directors.

Okuda joined the company in 1987 after earning an economics degree from Keio University in Tokyo. He received an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania in 1992.

He has significant experience working in investment banking and in the overseas sector. He became CEO of Nomura Holding America in April 2017. Okuda is currently the company's co-chief operating officer, a position he has held since April 2018.

Nagai became CEO in August 2012, after the previous CEO stepped down in the wake of an insider trading scandal.

During his tenure as the company's top executive, Nomura's market capitalization temporarily surpassed 3 trillion yen ($27.35 billion). More recently it has dipped below 2 trillion yen.

Nagai also faced a scandal at the company during his watch. Leaks of confidential information related to a reorganization of the Tokyo Stock Exchange prompted Japan's financial regulator to issue a business improvement order to Nomura last May.