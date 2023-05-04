Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Contact Path Layer Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Companies Nomura faces pressure to cut costs after earnings fall 35% Personnel expenses jump 14% as securities company hikes salaries to retain talent Takumi Kitamura, Nomura's chief financial officer: "Inflation has been a drag on costs." (Photo by Yoichi Iwata)
AKIRA KITADO, Nikkei staff writer May 4, 2023 11:09 JST | Japan
TOKYO -- Nomura Holdings, the largest Japanese securities company by revenue, is facing questions about its cost structure after a disappointing earnings report.
Nomura shares have fallen to their lowest level of the year after the company last week disclosed its net income dropped 35% to 92.8 billion yen ($682 million) for the fiscal year ending March 31.
