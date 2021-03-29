Nomura flags potential major loss at US unit

TOKYO -- Nomura Holdings on Monday warned of a potentially hefty loss as one of its U.S. subsidiaries faces an estimated $2 billion in claims against it.

"Nomura is currently evaluating the extent of a possible loss and the impact it could have on its consolidated financial results," the financial services company said in a news release.

Nomura disclosed that an "event" on March 26 could subject its subsidiary to claims over transactions with a U.S. client. The estimated loss was calculated from market prices last Friday and could change as the market fluctuates and the transaction in question unwinds.

The company did not elaborate on the nature of the event and it was not immediately clear whether the incident is linked to the massive share sell-off that shook Wall Street on Friday. However, the transaction apparently involved Nomura's prime brokerage business, which handles orders from hedge funds.

Nomura also canceled a bond issuance due as the event in question could impact the company's financial results. Nomura's share price fell nearly 15% in Monday morning trade in Tokyo. The company had been trading at a three-year high last week.

The announcement casts a cloud over the Japanese brokerage giant, which has enjoyed robust results over the past year thanks largely to its American operations. The company reported a record pre-tax profit of 396.8 billion yen ($3.6 billion) for April-December, up 45% on year. Almost all of the profit increase came from trading operations in the U.S. In its earnings announcement last month, Nomura said its performance was comparable with that of U.S. investment banks.

CEO Kentaro Okuda, who assumed the position in April last year after working for many years as an investment banker, told investors in December that Nomura had grown out of the boom-bust cycle of the financial markets and would be able to generate steady revenues regardless of market conditions.