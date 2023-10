TOKYO -- Panasonic Holdings logged a record net profit of 288 billion yen ($1.9 billion) for the six months through September, helped by a hefty subsidy for its EV battery business in the U.S., highlighting the company's increasing dependence on North America and customers like Tesla.

But while its profit grew 169% from the previous year, analysts warn the Japanese company might not be investing and forming partnerships fast enough to fend off competitors.