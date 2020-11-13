ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Panasonic names Kusumi new CEO, replacing Tsuga

Current chief will become chairman without representative rights

Panasonic's next CEO will be Yuki Kusumi, who is currently the head of the company's automotive business and is expected to accelerate business restructuring to get the company on a growth path. (Photo by Tomoki Mera)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

OSAKA -- Panasonic said on Friday it has appointed Yuki Kusumi, managing executive officer, as its next chief executive officer effective on April 1, replacing Kazuhiro Tsuga.

Kusumi is expected to accelerate business restructuring and aims to get the company on a growth path.

Kusumi is currently the head of the company's automotive business. He took the initiative in setting up an auto battery company jointly with Toyota Motor. As both Kusumi and Tsuga are from the engineering field, Kusumi has gained trust from Tsuga, who also was responsible for the auto business.

On June 24, Kusumi will become the company's president and Tsuga, who has led on structural reform, including retreating from the plasma television business, will become the company's new chairman without representative rights.

Tsuga took over as CEO in 2012 from Fumio Otsubo. He decided to retreat from the struggling plasma television business and also worked on structural reform, including selling the semiconductor business to a Taiwanese company and retreating from the liquid crystal panel business.

Separately, Panasonic announced that it will change to a holding company structure in April 2022, to clarify the responsibilities of each business division and speed up decision-making processes.

Yuki Kusumi, currently the head of Panasonic's automotive business division, will become CEO effective on April 1.

