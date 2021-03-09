Panasonic shares tumble on talk of $6.5bn acquisition bid

TOKYO -- Investors in Tokyo were heavy sellers of shares in Panasonic on Tuesday after Nikkei reported that the industrial and consumer conglomerate was set to buy U.S. supply-chain software firm Blue Yonder in a $6.5 billion deal.

Shares in Panasonic at one point fell over 7% to a one-month low. The drop was the biggest among the 225 companies comprising the blue-chip Nikkei Stock Average index.

The sell-off was prompted by institutional investors' concern that the deal -- the largest acquisition for Panasonic since 2011 -- will be a financial stretch for the Japanese company.

Tomoichiro Kubota, a senior market analyst at Matsui Securities in Tokyo, said: "Institutional investors are selling while many retail investors are buying Panasonic stocks as they consider the plunge as a great opportunity."

Blue Yonder uses machine learning to support companies' supply chain management. Multiple sources told Nikkei that Panasonic is in the final stages of negotiations to purchase the company for about 700 billion yen ($6.5 billion).

Panasonic already owns a 20% stake in Blue Yonder while the rest of the shares are owned by U.S. funds Blackstone and New Mountain Capital.

Panasonic said on Tuesday: "No facts have been decided regarding this matter at the moment, while Panasonic is considering various ways to enhance corporate value."

Masahiro Ono, an analyst at Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities in Tokyo, said that if the reports are true the purchase will benefit the Japanese company. "Panasonic has positioned supply chain management solutions as a core growth business, and by acquiring all shares of Blue Yonder, a growth strategy that exploits Panasonic's strengths would become viable," Ono said in a report.