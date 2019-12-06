ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Companies

Panasonic to build new consumer electronics plant in China

The first such plant in 16 years comes despite US-China trade war

ITSURO FUJINO, Nikkei staff writer
  © Reuters

HANGZHOU, China -- Japan's Panasonic will build its first consumer electronics plant in the country in 16 years, people familiar with the matter said Friday, bucking the trend of manufacturers leaving China to avoid the U.S.-China trade war.

The 4.5 billion yen ($41 million) plant will make kitchen appliances such as microwave ovens and rice cookers, and is scheduled to begin production in 2021. Panasonic decided to build the new factory in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province, anticipating medium- to long-term growth in China.

It plans to sell products manufactured at the plant in both the domestic market and elsewhere in Asia. The company forecasts annual sales of 2 billion yuan ($280 million) once the plant begins full-scale production.

The consumer electronics plant in China will be its first since 2005, when it built a factory in the same province. It will set up a new company to operate the new plant, developing products that incorporate internet of things technology. Among such internet-enabled products will be cooking appliances that can maintain temperature using sensors and saute ingredients optimally.

Panasonic sells around $1.84 billion worth of home appliances in China annually. It makes kitchen appliances at plants in Shanghai, Hangzhou and Amoy, selling them at large retailers and online. But competition is intensifying from companies such as Xiaomi, a big Chinese smartphone maker, which is strengthening its lineup of attractively designed, affordably priced home appliances.

Panasonic is focusing its marketing efforts on married couples around age 30 who are relatively well off. Although the Chinese economy is slowing due to the trade war, Panasonic decided to build the new plant because demand for home appliances is expected to grow, backed by rising numbers of middle-income consumers.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media