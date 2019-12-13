ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Companies

Panasonic to freeze Beijing Olympic pool into rink

2008 swimming venue 'Water Cube' to host curling in 2022

SHUNSUKE TABETA, Nikkei staff writer
From "Water Cube" to ice cube: Beijing's swimming venue for the 2008 Olympics will be converted to an ice surface for curling during the 2022 Winter Games.   © Reuters

BEIJING -- A Panasonic refrigeration system will make the ice surface for the curling venue at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, as the company branches out into large-scale products used for sports venues and logistics chains in China.

Beijing is converting the pool at the aquatics center known as the "Water Cube" -- one of the venues during the 2008 Summer Olympics -- into the curling rink for the upcoming Winter Games.

Panasonic already has delivered the refrigeration machine, Sadaaki Yokoo, vice president of the Japanese group's China & Northeast Asia Company, told reporters here Thursday. The price of the machine has not been announced.

The company has focused on freezer equipment for supermarkets or commercial kitchens domestically. But Panasonic decided to pursue inroads into larger-scale systems in China, where many new skating rinks and ski slopes are popping up ahead of the Beijing Olympics.

These systems were developed locally based on technology in the company's showcase freezers. Panasonic also began taking orders related to cold storage warehouses and snow machines, and is developing refrigerated trucks in partnership with a local commercial vehicle maker.

Panasonic ships about 2 trillion yen ($18.3 billion) worth of merchandise a year in China. It plans to expand operations in the country to drive groupwide growth.

The refrigeration business is expected to produce revenue of 31 billion yen in China this year. Panasonic aims to double the figure in 2025.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media