Panasonic to move appliance production from Thailand to Vietnam

OSAKA -- Panasonic will shut down a large appliance factory outside Bangkok as early as this fall and consolidate production to a larger facility in Vietnam for greater efficiency, Nikkei has learned.

The Thai plant will stop producing washing machines in September and refrigerators in October. The building itself will be closed in March 2021 at the latest, and a neighboring research and development centered will be shuttered as well.

Many multinational corporations had initially moved production out of China and into Thailand. They may now be in the second phase of shifting to countries where costs are even lower, such as Vietnam and Indonesia.

Panasonic had been producing large household appliances in Thailand since 1979. The roughly 800 employees currently working at the Bangkok plant will be let go, but will receive help finding a different position within the group.

Production will be moved to a plant located outside Hanoi, which is Panasonic's largest manufacturing hub for refrigerators and washing machines in Southeast Asia and has excess capacity. Total output will not decrease as a result of the change.

Panasonic's operations in Vietnam go back to the 1950s and the group currently employs about 8,000 people there. In addition to large appliances, local units manufacture such products as TVs, PBX and wireless telephones, card payment terminals and industrial devices.

Panasonic is in the midst of restructuring efforts, with the goal of cutting costs by about 100 billion yen ($930 million) by the fiscal year ending March 2022. It is considering further changes to its appliance production.

Last year, Sharp increased its capacity to manufacture washing machines and refrigerators in Indonesia by 30% and 20%, respectively.