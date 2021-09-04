ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Companies

Philippine Airlines files for bankruptcy protection in US

Pandemic-hit flag carrier eyes raising over $600m from new and existing investors

Philippine Airlines has filed for protection from creditors as it struggles to survive the turmoil of the coronavirus pandemic.    © Getty Images
CLIFF VENZON, Nikkei staff writer | Philippines

MANILA -- Philippine Airlines on Saturday said it filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S., paving the way for a crucial restructuring to help the flag carrier survive the COVID-19 crisis.

The pre-arranged Chapter 11 petition was filed in a New York district court, the company said, following an agreement with creditors, lessors, suppliers and its majority shareholder.

The restructuring plan, subject to court approval, provides Philippine Airlines with over $2 billion in payment reductions and allows the airline to cut its fleet size by 25%.

The airline also plans to raise $505 million in long-term equity and debt financing from the group of billionaire and company chairman Lucio Tan -- the airline's majority shareholder -- and $150 million of additional debt from new investors.

The company has been preparing since late last year for the court-backed restructuring amid turmoil in the travel and tourism industries due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company has laid off a third of its work force and pushed backed deliveries of new aircraft.

The airline, partly owned by Japan's ANA Holdings, said business will continue during the Chapter 11 process.

"We welcome this major breakthrough, an overall agreement that enables PAL to remain the flag carrier of the Philippines and the premier global airline of the country, one that is better equipped to execute strategic initiatives and sustain the Philippines' vital global air links to the world," Tan said in a statement.

Philippine Airlines said it is also completing a parallel corporate rehabilitation filing in the Philippines. The airline said its Manila-listed parent PAL Holdings, which has been under trading suspension since June, and affiliate Air Philippines are not part of the bankruptcy protection process.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more