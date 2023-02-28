Philippine BPO industry beats 2022 targets with hybrid work setup

MANILA -- Philippine call centers and other outsourcing companies beat revenue and hiring targets last year and expect more growth in 2023, as global businesses continue seeking ways to cut costs.

The economically vital business process outsourcing (BPO) industry, which provides support services to companies from Amazon to Zoom, saw revenue increase 10.3% to $32.5 billion, and staff count rise 8.4% to 1.57 million, the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) reported Tuesday.