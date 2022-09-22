ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Philippine conglomerate Aboitiz upbeat on Marcos privatization push

Infrastructure unit CEO eyes PPP deals, catches foreign investors' interest

Aboitiz InfraCapital CEO Cosette Canilao is lead adviser for infrastructure and tourism to the Philippine president's Private Sector Advisory Council, allowing her to help shape policy. (Source photos courtesy of Aboitiz InfraCapital)
CLIFF VENZON, Nikkei staff writer | Philippines

MANILA -- Aboitiz Group, one of the Philippines' largest conglomerates, is optimistic that its proposals to privatize airports will advance under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s administration, which is working to make public-private partnership (PPP) rules palatable to investors.

Marcos, who took office on June 30 and inherited a tighter budget due to the pandemic, plans to make PPPs central to his strategy to ramp up infrastructure development. The policy would be a shift from that of his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, who sought foreign loans to bankroll large projects such as railways.

