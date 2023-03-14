Philippines' Lopez Group looks to geothermal, LNG for future growth

MANILA -- Philippine conglomerate Lopez Group is rushing to expand its mainstay energy business and explore new industries, following the weakening of its media operations, which had long functioned as a second major pillar.

Lopez Group aims to become a leader in geothermal power, while also betting on a liquid natural gas (LNG) import business to replace the country's dwindling natural gas supplies. As it also branches out into new sectors such as medical care, the group hopes to avoid any feuds with the government, the source of its media business troubles.