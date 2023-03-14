ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Philippines' Lopez Group looks to geothermal, LNG for future growth

Conglomerate seeks to offset collapse of media business after political frictions

A Lopez Group property in Manila. The group is looking to develop its electric power business for further growth. (Photo by Yuichi Shiga)
YUICHI SHIGA, Nikkei staff writer | Philippines

MANILA -- Philippine conglomerate Lopez Group is rushing to expand its mainstay energy business and explore new industries, following the weakening of its media operations, which had long functioned as a second major pillar.

Lopez Group aims to become a leader in geothermal power, while also betting on a liquid natural gas (LNG) import business to replace the country's dwindling natural gas supplies. As it also branches out into new sectors such as medical care, the group hopes to avoid any feuds with the government, the source of its media business troubles.

