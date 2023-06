MANILA -- The Philippines' largest coal miner on Thursday said it would make a second "trial shipment" to Japan this month as it pushes to curb its dependence on China.

Semirara Mining and Power plans to export 50,000 tonnes of coal to Shikoku Electric Power for the utility's 700-megawatt generating plant. It would follow the maiden trial in January, when the company sold 78,410 tonnes of mid-grade coal to J-Power.