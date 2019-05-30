ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Companies

Pokemon aims to put players to 'Sleep' in new game

2020 offering uses device to track shut-eye data

Nikkei staff writers
Pokemon Sleep, expected to debut in 2020, includes a device that tracks the player's time asleep. (Photo by Yoshino Sakurai)

TOKYO -- Seeking to repeat the huge success of Pokemon Go, the company behind the augmented-reality hunting game said Wednesday that its next offering will take players to dreamland.

Pokemon Sleep, set to debut next year, will aim to turn snoozing into entertainment by tracking sleep patterns.

"It makes users look forward to waking up in the morning," said Tsunekazu Ishihara, the president of Pokemon Co. The details will be announced at a later date.

Nintendo, which owns a stake in the company, will develop a sensor-embedded device -- called Pokemon Go Plus + -- that tracks players' sleep time and sends data to their phones.

Pokemon Go, developed with U.S. company Niantic and released in 2016, garnered 800 million downloads worldwide and created a phenomenon of players hunting for virtual monsters in the real world.

Also for 2020, the company said it would launch Pokemon Home, a cloud service that lets users bring all the characters they have captured through different platforms -- including the Nintendo Switch console and mobile phones -- and exchange them with friends.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends June 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media