ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Companies

Printing press maker Tokyo Kikai shareholders back poison pill

Takeover defense comes after fund Asia Development Capital acquired around 40% of shares

Tokyo Kikai Seisakusho is one of Japan's top makers of newspaper printing presses. 
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Tokyo Kikai Seisakusho, one of Japan's top makers of newspaper printing presses, has received shareholder approval for measures to block an acquisition by investment fund Asia Development Capital.

In an extraordinary shareholders meeting on Friday, a majority of shareholders voted in favor of activating the defenses.

ADC has sought an injunction against the measures in the Tokyo District Court. Whether the measures will go into force hinges on the court's ruling.

It was revealed in a securities filing in July that ADC became a major shareholder of TKS. Since then ADC has kept buying TKS shares and raised its stake to around 40% by the end of September.

TKS formulated a plan to prevent ADC from raising its stake in the company, including allocating stock acquisition rights to other stakeholders for free -- a so-called poison pill defense.

ADC argues that these measures are against the principles of the equal treatment of shareholders. The Tokyo District Court has put off its ruling on the matter until after shareholders' meeting.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more