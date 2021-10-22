Printing press maker Tokyo Kikai shareholders back poison pill

TOKYO -- Tokyo Kikai Seisakusho, one of Japan's top makers of newspaper printing presses, has received shareholder approval for measures to block an acquisition by investment fund Asia Development Capital.

In an extraordinary shareholders meeting on Friday, a majority of shareholders voted in favor of activating the defenses.

ADC has sought an injunction against the measures in the Tokyo District Court. Whether the measures will go into force hinges on the court's ruling.

It was revealed in a securities filing in July that ADC became a major shareholder of TKS. Since then ADC has kept buying TKS shares and raised its stake to around 40% by the end of September.

TKS formulated a plan to prevent ADC from raising its stake in the company, including allocating stock acquisition rights to other stakeholders for free -- a so-called poison pill defense.

ADC argues that these measures are against the principles of the equal treatment of shareholders. The Tokyo District Court has put off its ruling on the matter until after shareholders' meeting.