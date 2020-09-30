ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Companies

Rakuten to raise $950m from debt issue

Funds will be used to build 5G network

Rakuten has already committed 330 billion yen by June to develop transmission networks for its mobile services.
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Rakuten is planning to raise a total of 100 billion yen ($950 million) through the issuance of subordinated bonds as the Japanese e-commerce company prepares to build a fifth-generation mobile network.

Rakuten recently entered the mobile phone business and is hoping that the debt issuance would allow it to raise funds without undermining its credit rating. Subordinated debt can be considered capital because investors in such instruments can be placed behind ordinary bondholders in debt repayment order.

Rolling out its mobile phone services in April, Rakuten unveiled a plan to invest 800 billion yen by 2026 to develop transmission networks for its mobile services, which include 5G.

Of the total required investment, 330 billion yen had already been committed by June.

In August, the company announced that its 4G services would achieve a 96% population coverage by summer 2021 -- five years ahead of the original schedule.

The aggressive expansion, however, has required faster investment in the company's communication infrastructure, prompting Rakuten to turn to the capital market for funding.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close