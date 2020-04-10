Recruit Holdings to seek $4.15bn in bank loans

TOKYO -- Staffing company Recruit Holdings is seeking 450 billion yen ($4.15 billion) in funding from Japan's three largest banks as the company's finances are hit by higher compensation payments to contract employees let go as a result of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Recruit has asked MUFG Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking and Mizuho Bank to set up credit lines of 150 billion yen apiece, to create a pool of cash to compensate contract workers laid off by clients hit by the coronavirus.

Recruit is the latest big company to seek additional credit, following in the footsteps of Nissan Motor and ANA Holdings. Recruit provides a wide range of industries with staff. Its human resources business accounted for about half of its revenue of 1.8 trillion yen in the April to December period of 2019.

Recruit hires job-seekers and dispatches them to client companies. When clients terminate a contract with a worker, Recruit must pay compensation if the worker cannot find another job.

Recruit's advertising revenues from its travel and restaurant websites have also fallen sharply in the wake of the outbreak.