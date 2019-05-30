Renault chairman lays out benefits of proposed merger with FCA

TOKYO -- Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard says he is expecting significant benefits from the French carmaker's proposed merger with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and suggested Japanese partner Nissan Motor could miss out if it opted not to join in.

In an interview with Nikkei on Thursday, Senard said a merger deal between Renault and FCA would deliver big benefits to the French company and alliance members.

The Renault boss had flown to Tokyo from Paris to reassure Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, its partners in a three-way carmaking alliance, about the implications of its proposed tie-up with FCA.

"We feel that's the best way to implement [Renault's] strategy," Senard told Nikkei, adding, "Synergies can be very big. They are not synergies based on restructuring or cost-cutting. That is the beauty of it."

Senard's remarks indicate his intention to advance the talks upon official approval from Renault's board.

News this week that Renault was discussing a merger with FCA came as a shock to Nissan's top management, which only recently rejected a merger proposal from the French company.

Renault and the French government have pushed for closer integration with Nissan, hoping to make the alliance irreversible.

This has exacerbated tensions with the Japanese group, already fraught after the arrest last year of its former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, who was also head of the alliance. Ghosn, who has been accused of financial misconduct, denies any wrongdoing.

Senard said any decision on merging with Renault was solely for Nissan's board. However, "if one day they merged, the synergies [form a four-way tie up] would be even bigger. That's very clear."

The Renault boss said it was the "duty of the board to look at all the options and make a decision about what is best for the shareholders and the people of the company and their future."

"In today's world, the decision-making process of the company has tremendous impact on the future of the people of the company," Senard said. "The board members must be conscious about that. Afterwards, everybody is accountable for the decision that they make."

Senard appeared to suggest that his message had been well received.

"Comments that were made by the different people in charge were positive in the morning -- still slightly questioning -- but during the day became more and more positive because they understood what it was all about," he said.

Regarding the new board of directors that Nissan will propose at its shareholders meeting in June, some observers suspect that Renault would oppose letting Hiroto Saikawa, president and CEO of Nissan, stay in the post. Senard, however, laughed the matter off.

Nissan has announced 11 candidates, including Saikawa, and is looking to keep Saikawa at the helm.