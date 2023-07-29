ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Robot maker Fanuc cuts profit outlook on China slowdown

Net income to drop for first time in four years as automation demand falls

Fanuc's factory automation equipment is used worldwide, but orders have decreased across multiple markets. (Stefan Warter via Audi)
HIROFUMI HASEBE, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese industrial robot builder Fanuc now expects net profit to fall 34% on the year for the fiscal year ending March 2024 in a sharp forecast downgrade as Chinese economic weakness stalls its factory automation business.

Consolidated net income has been revised down by 24 billion yen ($171 million) to 113.1 billion yen. Sales are projected to fall 12% to 750.3 billion yen, with operating income decreasing 38% to 118.3 billion yen. This would mark the first net profit decline in four years.

