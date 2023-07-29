Robot maker Fanuc cuts profit outlook on China slowdown

TOKYO -- Japanese industrial robot builder Fanuc now expects net profit to fall 34% on the year for the fiscal year ending March 2024 in a sharp forecast downgrade as Chinese economic weakness stalls its factory automation business.

Consolidated net income has been revised down by 24 billion yen ($171 million) to 113.1 billion yen. Sales are projected to fall 12% to 750.3 billion yen, with operating income decreasing 38% to 118.3 billion yen. This would mark the first net profit decline in four years.