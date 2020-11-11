Roland files for re-listing in Japan's largest IPO this year

TOKYO -- Musical instrument maker Roland has filed for an initial public offering on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Nikkei has learned, a move that is expected to make it the nation's biggest IPO this year.

The Hamamatsu-based company is seeking to go public six years after a management buyout. The company is seen as worth more than 80 billion yen ($760 million).

Roland is well-known among musicians, producing synthesizers and sound effects equipment for guitars.

The company's top shareholders, including Taiyo Pacific Partners of the U.S., are expected to release some of their stakes for the IPO. SMBC Nikko Securities will serve as the lead manager of the share offering.

The company's market capitalization is expected to eclipse that of Yukiguni Maitake, a mushroom distributor worth 87.6 billion yen, which has made for Japan's biggest IPO so far this year.