SK Hynix logs strong quarter amid questions over Intel deal

SEOUL -- SK Hynix's third-quarter operating profit jumped 175% on the year thanks to strong demand for mobile memory chips and key customer Huawei Technologies stockpiling supplies to beat a U.S. crackdown.

South Korea's second-largest chipmaker said Wednesday that its operating profit hit 1.3 trillion won ($1.1 billion) in the July-September period. Revenue rose 19% to 8.1 trillion won during the period, with net profit soaring 118% to 1.1 trillion won.

The company attributed its strong performance to rising demand for DRAM and NAND mobile chips, in particular from Huawei, which raised its orders to beat a U.S. deadline for global chipmakers to ship to the Chinese company. From Sept. 15, all suppliers are required to obtain a license from the U.S. government to supply to Huawei if their products are made using American technology.

A recovery in memory chip prices from last year's lows contributed to the profit surge.

The earnings announcement comes two weeks after the company signed a deal with Intel to buy the U.S. chipmaker's NAND unit for $9 billion, the largest acquisition by a South Korean company. The deal covers Intel's NAND memory and storage business and a manufacturing facility in Dalian, China.

Analysts say that the deal, which is expected to be completed by 2025, will boost SK Hynix's competitiveness in the NAND market, helping it compete with its bigger rival Samsung Electronics. Samsung is the global leader, controlling one-third of the market, followed by Japan's Kioxia and Western Digital of the U.S. SK Hynix can jump to No. 2 if the Intel deal goes through.

South Korea's SK Hynix is betting on growing demand for enterprise solid-state drives. © Getty Images

"We believe that once Hynix acquires Intel's fab and technology, Hynix can utilize its experience in expanding capacity at low cost by easing bottleneck," said CW Chung, a senior analyst at Nomura. "In addition, we believe that Hynix can create synergy through this deal and improve its weakness."

SK Hynix specializes in mobile NAND chips for smartphones, while Intel has expertise in solid state drives, or SSD, used in PCs and servers.

However, analysts are split over the deal price. Daishin Securities said that Intel's NAND unit is overpriced comparing it to Kioxia's corporate value. "Simply comparing [the two companies'] capital and revenue, I think the deal price for Intel's NAND unit is high," said Lee Su-bin, an analyst at Daishin.

But Chung at Nomura said the price is reasonable, as it would cost SK Hynix $8 billion to build a fab with the same capacity as Intel's Dalian production lines. Kioxia, meanwhile, is spending 1 trillion yen ($9.5 billion) to build a factory for cutting-edge NAND flash memory in Japan.

SK Hynix CEO Lee Seok-hee said the price is reasonable considering the value of Intel's intellectual properties. "Intel's power in solid-state drive solution is huge. We reached the price by evaluating it comprehensively. I don't think it is expensive," Lee told reporters at an event last week.

Lee said that SK Chairman Chey Tae-won played a key role in the deal -- which sources say took more than a year to hammer out -- but did not elaborate further. He also mentioned his own work experience at Intel, where he worked as an engineer for 10 years in the 2000s, helped build trust between the two sides.

SK Hynix's shares were up 0.12% in morning trade.