ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Companies

Apple supplier LG Display posts 6th straight quarterly loss

US investors try to buy TikTok from Chinese owner

Thai companies cut dividends to save cash in pandemic

China's Didi targets young with cheaper ride-hailing service

Companies

SK Hynix's Q2 operating profit triples on rising chip prices

South Korean chipmaker says it has contingency plan for Huawei risk after UK ban

A rise in working from home has spurred demand for server chips, which is good news for SK Hynix.    © Kyodo
KIM JAEWON, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL - SK Hynix's operating profit tripled to 1.9 trillion won ($1.6 billion) in the second quarter from a year ago as rising demand for server chips drove memory chip prices higher.

The company said that its operating profit jumped 205% on the year in the April-to-June period, while sales rose 33% to 8.6 trillion won. Net profit soared 135% to 1.3 trillion won.

The world's fourth-largest chipmaker attributed its healthy performance to strong demand for server memory chips amid the widespread adoption of remote working and non-contact activities. The company enjoyed rising prices both for DRAM and NAND chips, whose average selling prices jumped 15% and 8% quarter-on-quarter, respectively.

SK Hynix said it intends to maintain its momentum by improving its profitability and meeting the market's demand for high-quality chips. The company anticipates that as major economies partially reopen following coronavirus-related restrictions, 5G smartphones and upcoming next-generation gaming consoles will spur component demand growth.

"SK Hynix will flexibly cope with changes in the external business environment, and prepare the foundation for sustainable growth in the second half of the year," said Cha Jin-seok, chief financial officer at the company.

However, analysts forecast that the company's earnings will slow in the second half of this year as chip prices are expected to fall due to a mismatch in demand and supply.

"North American server customers' purchase may slow down as they have accumulated many stocks, but more DRAM chips will be supplied in the market in the third quarter, pulling down the price," said Park Yu-ak, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.

SK Hynix, which supplies chips to Huawei Technologies, also said it has factored into its contingency plan risks related to the Chinese company, and vowed to cope with any such risks flexibly. The U.K. government decided last week to phase out the use of Huawei's equipment in its 5G infrastructure, becoming the latest country to join the U.S. in banning the Chinese tech company.

Read Next

Latest On Companies

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close