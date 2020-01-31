SK Hynix swings to $100m loss on memory chip woes

SEOUL -- SK Hynix said Friday that it swung into the red in the fourth quarter, as the South Korean chipmaker bears the brunt of falling memory chip prices.

The world's second-largest DRAM maker posted a 118.2 billion won ($99.5 million) net loss in the October-December period, a sharp turnaround from a 3.4 trillion won net profit a year ago. The company's operating profit tumbled 95% to 236 billion won during the same period.

"The management performance worsened from the previous year as uncertainties increased in the world economy due to the global trade conflicts," the company said in a statement. "Customers stockpiled inventory and implied conservative procurement policy, leading to low demand and price decline."

SK Hynix was optimistic however that the DRAM market will recover this year as demand for server chips are increasing and sales of fifth-generation smartphones are also growing. The company forecasts DRAM chip shipments to jump more than 10% in 2020.

"We see the recovering demand trend positively. However, we will implement our production and investment strategy more carefully as complex and uncertain circumstances remain," the company said.

The announcement comes one day after its bigger rival Samsung Electronics said its operating profit dropped 33.4% in the fourth quarter year-on-year on memory chip woes. Samsung is the world's largest DRAM maker with almost half of market share, followed by SK Hynix, with about one-quarter.

Nevertheless shares of SK Hynix rose around 2.8% in the morning trading as the company announced that it will pay 1,000 won in dividends per share for 2019 despite the poor earnings.

Regarding the coronavirus, the chipmaker said it will set up a contingency plan in case the outbreak disrupts its production lines in China. The company operates DRAM factories in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province. Jiangsu, on China's east coast, had 129 confirmed cases of the virus as of Thursday, according to the state-run China Daily newspaper.