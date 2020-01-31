ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
SK Hynix swings to unexpected loss on memory chip woes

South Korean chipmaker blames trade conflicts and stockpiling for $100m won loss

KIM JAEWON, Nikkei staff writer
SK Hynix, the world's second-largest maker of DRAM chips, has taken a beating from slumping chip prices.   © Reuters

SEOUL -- SK Hynix said Friday that it swung into the red in the fourth quarter, as the South Korean chipmaker bears the brunt of falling memory chip prices.

The world's second-largest DRAM maker posted a 118.2 billion won ($99.5 million) net loss in the October-December period, a sharp turnaround from a 3.4 trillion won net profit a year ago. The company's operating profit tumbled 95% to 236 billion won during the same period.

"The management performance worsened from the previous year as uncertainties increased in the world economy due to the global trade conflicts," the company said in a statement. "Customers stockpiled inventory and implied conservative procurement policy, leading to low demand and price decline."

The announcement comes one day after its bigger rival Samsung Electronics said its operating profit dropped 33.4% in the fourth quarter year-on-year on memory chip woes. Samsung is the world's largest DRAM maker with almost half of market share, followed by SK Hynix, with about one-quarter.

Nevertheless shares of SK Hynix rose around 2.8% in the morning trading as the company announced that it will pay 1,000 won in dividends per share for 2019 despite the poor earnings.

