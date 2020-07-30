Samsung operating profit up 24% on rising chip demand

SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics' operating profit jumped 24% in the second quarter from the previous year thanks to rising demand for server and PC chips as remote working and online schooling have become the new normal amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The world's largest memory chip and smartphone maker said Thursday that its operating profit rose 23.5% on the year to 8.2 trillion won during the April-to-June period. Its sales dropped 5.6% to 53 trillion won during the same period as lockdowns impacted sales of smartphones.

"Even as the spread of COVID-19 caused closures and slowdowns at stores and production sites around the world, the company responded to challenges through its extensive global supply chain, while minimizing the impact of the pandemic by strengthening online sales channels and optimizing costs," Samsung said in a statement.