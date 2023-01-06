ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Samsung sees Q4 operating profit down 69% amid recession worries

South Korean tech giant hit by low demand for chips, smartphones

Samsung's earnings in the fourth quarter of last year were sapped by weaker demand for chips and smartphones, as much of the world braces for recession in 2023.   © Reuters
KIM JAEWON, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics said Friday that it expects operating profit to have tumbled almost 70% in the fourth quarter of last year, as high inflation sapped global demand for semiconductors and smartphones, the company's two key revenue sources.

The South Korean tech company said in earnings guidance that it sees operating profit of 4.3 trillion won ($3.4 billion) for the three months through December, which would be a decline of 69% from the same period the year before and the lowest operating profit in eight years since the third quarter of 2014.

