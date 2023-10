SYDNEY -- Qantas Airways, a storied airline that was once the pride of Australia, has been rocked by a spate of scandals, including sales of seats on thousands of canceled flights, leaving newly appointed CEO Vanessa Hudson scrambling to win back customer trust.

The company's first female chief executive, who took office two months earlier than planned, will now try to put the nation's top carrier back on a growth track amid rising fuel costs and intensifying competition.