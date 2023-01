BENGALURU -- A selloff in shares of companies that are part of India's Adani Group deepened on Friday, with the stock losing a total of around $44 billion in value in the wake of an attack this week by a prominent U.S. short-seller.

That comes as Adani Enterprises -- the flagship company in the conglomerate controlled by Gautam Adani, one of Asia's richest men -- pushes ahead with a secondary share sale that kicked off to retail investors on Friday.