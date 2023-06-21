Shareholder activist Elliott claims legal win against South Korea

SEOUL -- U.S. hedge fund Elliott Investment Management said it has won an international arbitration case against the South Korean government over a 2015 investment in a Samsung Group company and was awarded $108.5 million in damages, interest and legal fees.

Both Elliott, in a statement dated Tuesday in the U.S., and the South Korean government in one released Wednesday, said they have received the ruling from the Permanent Court of Arbitration, an international court based in The Hague, Netherlands. The court itself, however, did not appear to announce the decision on its website.